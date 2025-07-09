Frequency Electronics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Frequency Electronics will hold a conference call on July 10, 2025, to discuss fiscal year 2025 results.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. will host a conference call on July 10, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal year 2025 results, which ended on April 30, 2025. The call can be accessed via webcast or by phone, with specific dial-in numbers provided for domestic and international callers. A replay will be available for one week after the call, with further access through a link on the company’s website until September 10, 2025. Frequency Electronics specializes in high precision timing and RF control products for various applications, including military and commercial systems. The company is committed to maintaining excellence and innovation in its products, while acknowledging the risks associated with forward-looking statements regarding its performance.

Potential Positives

Frequency Electronics is hosting a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal year 2025, demonstrating transparency and communication with investors.

The company's leadership in the design and manufacture of precision timing and frequency generation products is highlighted, reinforcing its strong market position.

Frequency Electronics has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high-performance electronic assemblies for significant space and defense programs, showcasing credibility and industry recognition.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that come with inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The mention of numerous factors that could materially impact operations suggests potential volatility and challenges ahead for the company.

The need for reliance on key customers, including the U.S. government, raises concerns about the stability and diversification of the company’s revenue sources.

FAQ

When is Frequency Electronics' fiscal year 2025 results conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

The call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Frequency’s website or by dialing 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers.

What is Frequency Electronics' mission statement?

The mission is to transform research discoveries into practical products, focusing on excellence and value for customers, employees, and shareholders.

What types of products does Frequency Electronics manufacture?

Frequency Electronics specializes in high precision timing, frequency generation, and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications.

How can I listen to a replay of the conference call?

A replay will be available at 877-481-4010 for one week following the call, and later via a link on the company's website until September 10, 2025.

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), will hold a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal year 2025, ended April 30, 2025, on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.





www.freqelec.com





Investors and analysts may also access the call by dialing 888-506-0062. International callers may dial 973-528-0011. Callers should provide participant access code: 560882 or ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.





A telephone replay of the archived call will be available at 877-481-4010 (domestic), or 919-882-2331 (international), for one week following the call (replay passcode: 52719). Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company's website through September 10, 2025.

About Frequency Electronics









About Frequency Electronics









Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. FEI’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF and microwave products. FEI has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.







www.frequencyelectronics.com







FEI’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to transform discoveries and demonstrations made in research laboratories into practical, real-world products. We are proud of a legacy which has delivered precision time and frequency generation products, for space and other world-changing applications that are unavailable from any other source. We aim to continue that legacy while adapting our products and expertise to the needs of the future. With a relentless emphasis on excellence in everything we do, we aim, in these ways, to create value for our customers, employees, and stockholders.”









Forward-Looking Statements









The statements in this press release regarding future earnings and operations and other statements relating to the future constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, our inability to integrate operations and personnel, actions by significant customers or competitors, general domestic and international economic conditions, reliance on key customers, including the U.S. government, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, competitive factors, new products and technological changes, product prices and raw material costs, dependence upon third-party vendors, other supply chain related issues, increasing costs for materials, operating related expenses, competitive developments, changes in manufacturing and transportation costs, the availability of capital, the outcome of any litigation and arbitration proceedings, and failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting. The factors listed above are not exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024, filed on August 2, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission includes additional factors that could materially and adversely impact the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, as such factors are updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict the impact of all these factors on the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any or all of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and any other public statement made by the Company or its management may turn out to be incorrect. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact information: Dr. Thomas McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;

TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000





Contact information: Dr. Thomas McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;





TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000 WEBSITE



www.freqelec.com







