Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Price Target Increased by 34.09% to 60.18

The average one-year price target for Frequency Electronics (NasdaqGM:FEIM) has been revised to $60.18 / share. This is an increase of 34.09% from the prior estimate of $44.88 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.72% from the latest reported closing price of $44.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frequency Electronics. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 31.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEIM is 0.06%, an increase of 21.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 6,793K shares. The put/call ratio of FEIM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 1,874K shares representing 19.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 313K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 307K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 219K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 66.71%.

Invesco holds 175K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.