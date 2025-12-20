Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Price Target Increased by 15.79% to 44.88

The average one-year price target for Frequency Electronics (NasdaqGM:FEIM) has been revised to $44.88 / share. This is an increase of 15.79% from the prior estimate of $38.76 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $48.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.73% from the latest reported closing price of $48.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frequency Electronics. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 20.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEIM is 0.08%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.68% to 6,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 1,874K shares representing 19.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 307K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 245K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 89.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 208.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 216K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing a decrease of 22.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 20.78% over the last quarter.

