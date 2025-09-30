Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 38.76

The average one-year price target for Frequency Electronics (NasdaqGM:FEIM) has been revised to $38.76 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $34.68 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from the latest reported closing price of $32.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frequency Electronics. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 71.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEIM is 0.08%, an increase of 26.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.67% to 5,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 1,874K shares representing 19.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 265K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing a decrease of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 6.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 175K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 45.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 172K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 43.03% over the last quarter.

