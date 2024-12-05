News & Insights

Frequency Electronics Enhances Leadership with New Board Appointment

December 05, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

The latest update is out from Frequency Electronics ( (FEIM) ).

Frequency Electronics, Inc. has appointed its CEO, Dr. Thomas McClelland, to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership as it explores next-generation opportunities in quantum sensing and satellite programs. With decades of experience and a background in precision timing and space applications, Dr. McClelland’s expertise is expected to drive strategic decisions, benefiting shareholders, customers, and employees, while reinforcing the company’s market leadership.

