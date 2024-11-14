Frendy Energy Updates Bylaws Amidst Growth

Frendy Energy SpA (IT:FRE) has released an update.

Frendy Energy S.p.A., a company specializing in mini-hydro plants, has received unanimous approval from its shareholders to update its bylaws. The company, primarily owned by Edison S.p.A., continues to innovate in the hydroelectric sector, enhancing efficiency and automation. Frendy Energy’s shares have been part of Euronext Growth Milan since 2012, reflecting its ongoing growth and development.

