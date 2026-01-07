French Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors digesting the latest batch of economic data from the region, and looking ahead to some crucial reports from the U.S., in addition to following the developments on the geopolitical front.

The CAC 40, moving between 8,211.62 and 8,257.33, was up 2.22 points or 0.03% at 8,239.65 about half an hour past noon.

Thales surged 5% and Eifage moved up 4.2%, while Vinci, Saint Gobain and ArcelorMittal gained 3 to 3.3%.

Bouygues rallied 2.3%, while Veolia Environment, Schneider Electric, Dassault Systemes, Safran, Engie, Unibail Rodamco, Orange, Bureau Veritas, Danone, Legrand and Carrefour gained 1 to 1.8%.

Meanwhile, Kering tumbled more than 4%. TotalEnergies and LVMH lost 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

Hermes International and L'Oreal drifted lower by 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. Pernod Ricard, EssilorLuxottica, Publicis Groupe and STMicroElectronics also showed notable weakness.

Data from INSEE showed consumer confidence in France rose to 90 in December 2025 from 89 in November, but remained below the long-term average of 100.

The HCOB Construction PMI in France edged down to 43.4 in December 2025 from 43.6 in November, marking the 43rd consecutive month of contraction. Looking ahead, sentiment among French construction firms deteriorated further, with expectations for activity over the next 12 months falling to the lowest level since October 2014.

Data from Eurostat said, euro area consumer price inflation eased to 2.0% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November, according to a preliminary estimate. This marks the lowest rate since August.

The HCOB Eurozone Construction PMI rose to 47.4 in December 2025 from 45.4 in November, signaling the softest contraction since February 2023, S&P Global said.

