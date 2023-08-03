FREL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FREL ETF (Symbol: FREL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.16, changing hands as low as $24.87 per share. FREL shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FREL's low point in its 52 week range is $22.29 per share, with $30.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.88.

