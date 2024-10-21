Freightways Unveils Climate Strategy for 2024

Freightways (FTWYF) has released an update.

Freightways Group Limited has released its Climate Statement for the financial year ending June 2024, detailing its approach to climate risk, governance, and strategy. The company emphasizes its commitment to transparency in climate-related disclosures and outlines metrics and targets to manage environmental challenges. Investors and stakeholders can gain insights into Freightways’ risk management strategies as it navigates the evolving landscape of climate change impacts.

For further insights into FTWYF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.