Freightways Unveils Climate Strategy for 2024

October 21, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Freightways Group Limited has released its Climate Statement for the financial year ending June 2024, detailing its approach to climate risk, governance, and strategy. The company emphasizes its commitment to transparency in climate-related disclosures and outlines metrics and targets to manage environmental challenges. Investors and stakeholders can gain insights into Freightways’ risk management strategies as it navigates the evolving landscape of climate change impacts.

