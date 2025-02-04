Freightos Appoints Pablo Pinillos As CFO

(RTTNews) - Freightos Limited (CRGO), a vendor-neutral digital booking and payment platform for the freight industry, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Pablo Pinillos as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 1.

Most recently, Pinillos served as CFO of Coincover. Prior to that, he had worked as Chief Financial Officer of Bitrise, a DevOps software company.

On November 25, 2024, Freightos announced that its CFO, Ran Shalev, decided to conclude his tenure with effect from December 31, 2024, to pursue another role.

