News & Insights

Markets
CRGO

Freightos Appoints Pablo Pinillos As CFO

February 04, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Freightos Limited (CRGO), a vendor-neutral digital booking and payment platform for the freight industry, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Pablo Pinillos as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 1.

Most recently, Pinillos served as CFO of Coincover. Prior to that, he had worked as Chief Financial Officer of Bitrise, a DevOps software company.

On November 25, 2024, Freightos announced that its CFO, Ran Shalev, decided to conclude his tenure with effect from December 31, 2024, to pursue another role.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.