News & Insights

Markets
CRGO

Freightos Announces Acquisition Of Shipsta - Quick Facts

August 19, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Freightos (CRGO) announced the acquisition of Shipsta, a freight-tender procurement platform. The company said the acquisition accelerates its growth, supports financial goals of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026 with available funds.

Freightos said the acquisition will be financed through a combination of cash and equity. The consideration includes a cash payment of approximately 4.5 million euros from existing reserves and the issuance of approximately 640 thousand Freightos shares to a key Shipsta shareholder.

Freightos stated that Shipsta is expected to contribute approximately $800 thousand to revenue during the last four months of 2024, with a moderate negative impact on adjusted EBITDA. Revenue contribution in 2025 is expected to be between $4-5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.