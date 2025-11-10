FreightCar America Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - FreightCar America (RAIL) said it continues to project 2025 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $43 - $49 million. The company expects: revenue in a range of $500 - $530 million, and railcar deliveries in a range of 4,500 - 4,900 railcars.

Mike Riordan, CFO of FreightCar America, said: "Looking ahead, while our change in revenue guidance reflects product mix as we saw a larger number of conversion railcars compared to new railcars in the second half of 2025, our profitability and positive cash performance remain on track."

The company posted a third quarter net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.23 per share, as it recorded a $17.6 million non-cash adjustment due to share price appreciation. This is compared to a net loss of $107.1 million or $3.57 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.24 from $0.08. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.0 million, compared to $10.9 million, a year ago. Revenues were $160.5 million, compared to $113.3 million, last year. Railcar deliveries were 1,304 units compared to 961 units in the prior year period.

Shares of FreightCar America are up 4% in pre-market trade on Monday.

