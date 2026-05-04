FreightCar America, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL):

Earnings: $41,649 million in Q1 vs. $50.448 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.15 in Q1 vs. $1.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, FreightCar America, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.479 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Revenue: $64.308 million in Q1 vs. $96.290 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.