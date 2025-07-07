Freight Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Reckitt Benckiser de México as New Client, Strengthening Logistics Solutions in North America

Fr8Tech partners with Reckitt Benckiser de México, enhancing logistics solutions in the North American market.

Freight Technologies, Inc. (Fr8Tech) has announced that Reckitt Benckiser de México, a prominent global player in health and hygiene, has become one of its clients, highlighting Fr8Tech's capability to attract major companies in the logistics sector. CEO Javier Selgas expressed pride in this partnership, indicating it validates the company’s logistics solutions and their impact on the supply chain ecosystem. Fr8Tech continues to enhance its technology and network for improved cross-border and domestic shipping in the USMCA region, offering tools designed to boost visibility, cut costs, and streamline operations. Their offerings include various innovative platforms such as Fr8App for B2B cross-border shipping, Fr8Now for less-than-truckload shipping, and others that are interconnected to improve efficiency in logistics management.

Potential Positives

Fr8Tech has gained a major client in Reckitt Benckiser de México, indicating its appeal to globally recognized companies in the logistics sector.

This partnership serves as a strong validation of Fr8Tech's logistics platform and its value proposition in the supply chain ecosystem.

The company continues to invest in technology and network expansion, which could enhance its service capabilities within the USMCA region.

Fr8Tech's range of innovative solutions, such as real-time data tools and scalable infrastructure, positions it well to meet the diverse needs of various businesses in logistics management.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that highlight significant risks and uncertainties related to the company's performance and future prospects, which could create skepticism among investors.

There is mention of the potential inability to maintain listing on Nasdaq, which raises concerns about the company's financial stability and market acceptance.

The release implies potential challenges related to regulatory changes and competitive pressures, indicating vulnerabilities in the company's operating environment.

FAQ

What is Freight Technologies, Inc.?

Freight Technologies, Inc. (Fr8Tech) is a logistics management company offering technology-driven solutions for supply chain challenges.

Who are Fr8Tech's latest clients?

Fr8Tech recently announced that Reckitt Benckiser de México has become one of its valued clients.

What services does Fr8Tech offer?

Fr8Tech offers a diverse portfolio including platforms for cross-border shipping, LTL shipping, and transportation management.

How does Fr8Tech enhance logistics operations?

Fr8Tech improves logistics operations through real-time data tools, integrated communication, and scalable infrastructure to enhance visibility and reduce costs.

Where is Freight Technologies headquartered?

Freight Technologies is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions that address distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Reckitt Benckiser de México, a global leader in health, hygiene and nutrition, has become one of its valued clients.





This development demonstrates Fr8Tech’s ongoing ability to gain traction with globally recognized companies seeking modern, reliable logistics solutions in the North American market.





“We are proud to count Reckitt Benckiser de México among our clients,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech. “The opportunity to work with well respected, global companies is a strong validation of our platform and the value we bring to the logistics ecosystem. It reflects our ability to meet the demands of leading organizations across various industries and to bring smart solutions to their logistics operations.”





The Company continues to invest in technology and network expansion to better serve cross-border and domestic shipping needs within the USMCA region. Its real-time data tools, integrated communication features, and scalable infrastructure are designed to improve visibility, reduce costs, and streamline logistics management for a wide range of businesses.







About Freight Technologies Inc.







Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the







Fr8App







platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region;







Fr8Now







, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping;







Fr8Fleet







, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico;







Waavely







, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and







Fleet Rocket







a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operator Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit





fr8technologies.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.





Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



