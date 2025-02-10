Freight Technologies, Inc. Launches Fleet Rocket: A Scalable Transportation Management System for Enhanced Logistics Management

Freight Technologies launched Fleet Rocket, a scalable Transportation Management System for optimizing logistics in the USMCA region.

Freight Technologies, Inc. has announced the launch of Fleet Rocket, a new Transportation Management System (TMS) aimed at brokers, shippers, and logistics operators. This cost-effective and scalable platform is designed to streamline both domestic and cross-border logistics within the USMCA region, particularly in light of the increasing trend towards nearshoring in North America. Fleet Rocket offers comprehensive features such as compliance integration, real-time tracking, and customizable functionalities for various operations, and supports easy connectivity with third-party platforms. The system is tailored for both small businesses and large enterprises, emphasizing minimal implementation effort and strong customer support to enhance operational efficiency. CEO Javier Selgas highlighted the product's potential to reduce costs and risks while improving decision-making and supply chain performance.

Launch of Fleet Rocket, a new Transportation Management System (TMS) designed to simplify domestic and cross-border logistics operations.

Fleet Rocket addresses the growing demand for advanced logistics tools, supporting businesses adapting to nearshoring and optimizing supply chain management within the USMCA region.

The platform offers flexible, API-driven integrations that enhance real-time tracking and operational control, making it easier for companies to manage logistics processes.

Comprehensive support and rapid implementation allow businesses to minimize downtime and maximize operational efficiency from the start.

The press release includes a significant disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may differ materially from expectations, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

The mention of risks related to the maintenance of their Nasdaq listing could suggest underlying instability or potential challenges facing the company.

There is an emphasis on the need for businesses to adapt to complex regulatory environments and market shifts, which may imply that the company is operating in a highly competitive and uncertain landscape.

What is Fleet Rocket?

Fleet Rocket is a cost-effective Transportation Management System designed to simplify logistics for brokers, shippers, and logistics operators.

How does Fleet Rocket enhance cross-border logistics?

Fleet Rocket provides tools for compliance, customs documentation, and shipment visibility tailored for the USMCA region’s unique freight management challenges.

Is Fleet Rocket suitable for small businesses?

Yes, Fleet Rocket offers affordable solutions specifically designed to assist small businesses in transitioning to a centralized freight management platform.

What support is available for Fleet Rocket users?

Users receive 24/7 assistance and access to comprehensive training resources to ensure smooth onboarding and minimal implementation time.

How can businesses schedule a demo for Fleet Rocket?

Businesses can schedule a demo or start a free trial by visiting the Fleet Rocket website at fleetrocket.io.

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Freight Technologies, Inc.



(Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, today announced the launch of



Fleet Rocket



, a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators. Fleet Rocket is specifically designed to empower businesses to simplify the complexities of both domestic and cross-border logistics and optimize supply chain management across the USMCA region.







Driving Cross-Border Success







With more and more companies shifting North American operations to nearshoring models, Fleet Rocket offers tools tailored to the unique challenges of freight management in the USMCA region.









Nearshoring and Mexico Freight Optimization:



Purpose-built tools to streamline Mexico freight and trade operations within the USMCA corridor



Purpose-built tools to streamline Mexico freight and trade operations within the USMCA corridor





Cross-Border Capabilities



: Seamless integration of compliance, customs documentation, and shipment visibility for transnational logistics



: Seamless integration of compliance, customs documentation, and shipment visibility for transnational logistics





Domestic Freight Management



: Fleetwide management, real-time tracking, driver communication, dashboard visibility, and customizable functionalities for any operation



: Fleetwide management, real-time tracking, driver communication, dashboard visibility, and customizable functionalities for any operation





Ocean Freight Module:



Integrated solutions for managing maritime logistics, including container booking, tracking, compliance, document management and analytics for North American ports









Connectivity with Company Specific and Industrywide Systems







Fleet Rocket is built with flexible, API-driven integrations to connect effortlessly with third-party platforms and business systems.









Application Programming Interface (API) Connections



: Integrations with load boards, validators, and GPS solutions, among others, to ensure real-time tracking and operational control



: Integrations with load boards, validators, and GPS solutions, among others, to ensure real-time tracking and operational control





Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) & Finance System Compatibility



: Works with enterprise platforms to improve operational efficiency, order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes, and financial reporting









Advanced Reporting and Analytics







Fleet Rocket’s built-in reports and analytics module empowers businesses with actionable insights, enabling data-driven decisions to enhance operational efficiency and cost management.







Affordable for Small Businesses, Scalable for Enterprises







Fleet Rocket is tailored to meet the diverse needs of shippers and brokers.









For Small Businesses:



Accessible, budget-friendly solutions designed for brokers and shippers managing freight with emails, spreadsheets, and disparate means to provide an easy transition to a modern centralized platform



Accessible, budget-friendly solutions designed for brokers and shippers managing freight with emails, spreadsheets, and disparate means to provide an easy transition to a modern centralized platform





For Enterprises:



Bespoke solutions for complex, large-scale companies









Accelerated Implementation with Full Support







Fleet Rocket sets a new standard for ease of deployment and user support.









Minimal Implementation Effort



: The platform is fully operational within days, reducing downtime, set-up costs and improving return on investment from the start



: The platform is fully operational within days, reducing downtime, set-up costs and improving return on investment from the start





Comprehensive Support and Tutorials



: Users gain access to 24/7 assistance and detailed training resources for a smooth onboarding experience.







“Fleet Rocket was conceived after purposeful conversations with our customers to address the growing demand for advanced tools to navigate and succeed in the rapidly evolving landscape of nearshoring and cross-border freight,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies, Inc. “Our new TMS combines powerful features, seamless integrations, and fast implementation to create real value for our clients through reduced costs and risks, improved decision-making and operational efficiency, and elevated overall supply chain management performance.”





To schedule a demo, start your free trial, or learn more about Fleet Rocket, please visit



fleetrocket.io









About Freight Technologies Inc.







Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the







Fr8App







platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region;







Fr8Now







, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping;







Fr8Fleet







, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico;







Waavely







, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and







Fleet Rocket







a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit





fr8technologies.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.





Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



