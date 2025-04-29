FreeWheel Upgrades Streaming Hub To Enhance Targeting, Efficiency, And Ad Reach Across CTV

(RTTNews) - FreeWheel (CMCSA), a global tech platform powering the streaming ad industry, has announced new advancements to its Streaming Hub aimed at strengthening the link between advertisers and publishers.

These enhancements include dynamic floor pricing, richer data signals, platform customization options, and improved bidding tools. As the largest connected TV (CTV) marketplace, FreeWheel continues its mission to streamline ad transactions and make premium video content more accessible to buyers.

According to Mark McKee, FreeWheel's General Manager, the platform's core goal is to drive successful outcomes across the streaming ecosystem. To achieve this, the company has long integrated programmatic and direct ad capabilities, and its latest updates further expand access for advertisers while delivering a refined viewing experience.

With the FreeWheel supply-side platform (SSP) directly integrated into Streaming Hub, the platform enhances flexibility and control for advertisers while ensuring efficient and transparent matching with premium content. One of the key innovations—dynamic floor pricing—allows for real-time adjustments that help align advertiser goals with publisher inventory, creating better outcomes for both.

Industry leaders echoed their support. Roku's Miles Fisher highlighted the importance of FreeWheel's role in simplifying transactions for premium content buyers. Spectrum Reach's Rob Klippel noted that the integration with FreeWheel gives programmatic buyers easier access to premium inventory via preferred DSPs, further fueled by robust, privacy-focused data and extensive household reach.

Matt Van Houten of DIRECTV Advertising emphasized the upgraded capabilities for precision targeting and ad efficiency across DIRECTV's premium offerings. Similarly, A+E Networks' Tyler DeNicola remarked that the partnership is driving smarter, data-informed ad placements across their content portfolio—benefiting both monetization efforts and viewer experience.

Additionally, FreeWheel is addressing data consistency across platforms by establishing standard signal protocols, which when combined with Comcast's identity data via the FreeWheel Identity Network, enable accurate, large-scale audience targeting.

Recognizing the importance of live streaming events, FreeWheel is also building tools for better pacing, surge preparedness, and diversified advertising. Keith Kazerman of Locality highlighted how this investment opens up premium live sports inventory to local advertisers who previously lacked access, thanks to FreeWheel's expanded, addressable solutions.

Altogether, FreeWheel's upgraded platform reaffirms its position as a key player in transforming the future of connected TV advertising with smarter tools and deeper integrations.

Tuesday, CMCSA closed at $33.94, up by 0.50%, and is currently trading after hours at $33.88, down by 0.18%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

