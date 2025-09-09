Markets
FCX

Freeport Suspends Grasberg Mine After Material Flow Traps Seven Workers

September 09, 2025 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), a mining company, said on Tuesday that a large flow of wet material occurred late Monday at the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine in Central Papua, Indonesia, blocking access routes and restricting evacuation for seven team members.

The company said that the workers' location is known and they are believed to be safe. Crews are working to clear the area and provide support, while efforts to secure an expeditious evacuation continue.

The incident occurred at one of five production blocks, where ore is mined using remotely operated equipment. The material flow blocked access routes where the affected workers were engaged in mine development. All other personnel have been confirmed safe.

The company stated that the mining operations in the Grasberg minerals district have been temporarily suspended to prioritize the evacuation.

Chairman Richard Adkerson and President and CEO Kathleen Quirk said the safety and well-being of the workforce remain the company's top priority.

In the overnight trading on Monday, Freeport-McMoRan closed trading 0.04% higher at $46.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.