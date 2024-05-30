News & Insights

Freelance.com Schedules General Meeting for June 2024

May 30, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Freelance.com (FR:ALFRE) has released an update.

Freelance.com has announced that its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on June 14, 2024, in Paris, with shareholder participation and voting details provided in the meeting notice. Positioned as a European leader in Talent as a Service, Freelance.com connects large companies with external talents and reported a proforma turnover of €902.6 million in 2023. Important future dates include the announcement of the first half of 2024’s turnover and results in August and October, respectively.

