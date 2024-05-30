Freelance.com Schedules General Meeting for June 2024

Freelance.com (FR:ALFRE) has released an update.

Freelance.com has announced that its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on June 14, 2024, in Paris, with shareholder participation and voting details provided in the meeting notice. Positioned as a European leader in Talent as a Service, Freelance.com connects large companies with external talents and reported a proforma turnover of €902.6 million in 2023. Important future dates include the announcement of the first half of 2024’s turnover and results in August and October, respectively.

For further insights into FR:ALFRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.