Freelance.com Boosts Q3 Revenue Amid Strategic Growth

Freelance.com reported a 22% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, reaching €242.6 million, driven by strong performance in France with a 32% growth. The cumulative revenue for the first nine months of 2024 rose by 23% to €759.7 million, as the company strengthened its position in the external talent management market through strategic acquisitions.

