Freedom Holding Corp. Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $76.24 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $78.28 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $628.62 million from $664.58 million last year.

Freedom Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $76.24 Mln. vs. $78.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $628.62 Mln vs. $664.58 Mln last year.

