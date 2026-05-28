Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Flex (FLEX) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Flex (NasdaqGS:FLEX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.16% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Flex is $142.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.16 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.16% from its latest reported closing price of $145.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Flex is 32,562MM, an increase of 16.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flex. This is an decrease of 255 owner(s) or 23.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLEX is 0.19%, an increase of 44.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 393,266K shares. The put/call ratio of FLEX is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 25,383K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,702K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 20,620K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,331K shares , representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 62.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,238K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,636K shares , representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 81.21% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 19,334K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 16,498K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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