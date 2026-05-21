Freedom Broker Upgrades Walmart (WMT)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Walmart (NasdaqGS:WMT) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.02% Upside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Walmart is $138.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.81 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.02% from its latest reported closing price of $130.85 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Walmart is 655,884MM, a decrease of 8.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.50, an increase of 0.74% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an decrease of 792 owner(s) or 14.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMT is 0.66%, an increase of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 3,205,306K shares. The put/call ratio of WMT is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 284,853K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 122,470K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,434K shares , representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 86.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 105,856K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,011K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 38.24% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 93,697K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 65,844K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,200K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 73.22% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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