Freedom Broker Upgrades Strattec Security (STRT)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Strattec Security (NasdaqGM:STRT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.30% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Strattec Security is $93.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 46.30% from its latest reported closing price of $64.14 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Strattec Security is 559MM, a decrease of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strattec Security. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 39.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRT is 0.04%, an increase of 40.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.21% to 3,684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 570K shares representing 13.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRT by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 216K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

Gabelli Funds holds 175K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRT by 41.70% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 123K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 17.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRT by 34.09% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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