Freedom Broker Upgrades Eagle Financial Services (EFSI)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Eagle Financial Services (NasdaqCM:EFSI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.97% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eagle Financial Services is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from its latest reported closing price of $37.59 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Eagle Financial Services is 86MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Financial Services. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 38.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFSI is 0.13%, an increase of 21.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 2,713K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 532K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSI by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 280K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing a decrease of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSI by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 244K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company.

Graham Capital Wealth Management holds 137K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSI by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 107K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing a decrease of 20.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSI by 5.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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