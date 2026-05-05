Freedom Broker Upgrades Costamare (CMRE)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.68% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Costamare is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.68% from its latest reported closing price of $17.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Costamare is 996MM, an increase of 14.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costamare. This is an decrease of 126 owner(s) or 39.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRE is 0.03%, an increase of 34.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.30% to 38,442K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRE is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,812K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing an increase of 13.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 44.53% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,680K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 46.61% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,171K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 27.07% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,117K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 53.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 185.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,087K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares , representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 30.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.