Freedom Broker Upgrades Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NasdaqCM:BHRB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.55% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Burke & Herbert Financial Services is $74.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.55% from its latest reported closing price of $61.47 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Burke & Herbert Financial Services is 467MM, an increase of 36.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burke & Herbert Financial Services. This is an decrease of 132 owner(s) or 44.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHRB is 0.10%, an increase of 24.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.07% to 7,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 562K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 380K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHRB by 3.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 342K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing an increase of 20.66%.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 305K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing an increase of 58.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHRB by 98.39% over the last quarter.

Hutchinson Capital Management holds 258K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.