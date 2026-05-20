Freedom Broker Upgrades aTyr Pharma (ATYR)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for aTyr Pharma (NasdaqCM:ATYR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,242.49% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for aTyr Pharma is $6.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,242.49% from its latest reported closing price of $0.48 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for aTyr Pharma is 83MM, an increase of 43,778.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in aTyr Pharma. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 32.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATYR is 0.00%, an increase of 94.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 61,323K shares. The put/call ratio of ATYR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 10,510K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,867K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 57.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 119.37% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,812K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,385K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 43.96% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 1,685K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares , representing a decrease of 56.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 53.96% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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