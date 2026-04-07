Freedom Broker Initiates Coverage of AngioDynamics (ANGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Freedom Broker initiated coverage of AngioDynamics (NasdaqGS:ANGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.30% Upside

As of March 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for AngioDynamics is $19.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 103.30% from its latest reported closing price of $9.70 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AngioDynamics is 420MM, an increase of 33.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07, an increase of 48.44% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngioDynamics. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 45.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGO is 0.24%, an increase of 157.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.00% to 38,796K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGO is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,825K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares , representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 2,505K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Kotler Kevin holds 1,714K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 1,700K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Weber Capital Management holds 1,400K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.