Free Scrum Master Certification Training And Prep Courses

If you’re considering a career as a Scrum Master, but you’re not sure if it’s the right path for you, you can learn more by taking a free Scrum Master certification training course. These courses typically offer short videos and basic information, and some are less than an hour long.

Organizations provide these programs to expose you to Scrum principles, typically with an option to enroll in a paid course after completing the free version. While you cannot earn an actual Scrum Master certification for free, free Scrum Master certification training programs may help you decide whether pursuing certification is the right path for you.

Why Should You Earn a Scrum Master Certification?

The outlook for Scrum Master jobs is excellent. According to a report published by the World Economic Forum, Scrum Master jobs are listed among the top nine emerging product development jobs for the future economy.

If you’re new to the concept of Scrum, or if you already work on a Scrum team and want to advance into a leadership role, earning a Scrum Master certification may be your next step. Scrum Master certification can open doors for you to develop and build your skills within the Scrum framework.

Scrum Master Certifications vs. Certificates of Completion

A few organizations offer official Scrum Master certifications. These credentials attest to your ability to lead teams through product and project completion using the Scrum framework. The training programs are rigorous, and the exams are comprehensive.

Other organizations offer free Scrum Master certification training, but you should note that these training programs do not include certification. These training programs may come with a certificate of completion at the end, but not always. A certificate of completion shows that you have completed the free course, but it’s not the same thing as a Scrum Master certification.

Why Should You Take Free Scrum Master Certification Training?

If you don’t end up with a certification, why would you take a free Scrum Master training course? The Scrum Master certification process can take some time. Cost varies significantly depending on the program, with most courses costing between $150 and $1,995.

Free courses provide a sample of what you would learn in a paid program. If you aren’t sure whether you want to commit time and money to a full training program, a free course can help you decide if earning a Scrum Master certification is right for you.

Free Scrum Master Courses

Below are some options for free Scrum Master training courses. If you’re on the fence, check out these free options to see if working on a Scrum team or as a Scrum Master is what you want to do. These free courses may provide you with the information you need to decide whether you should move forward with a paid Scrum Master Certification program.

Course Description: This course may be a good option for team leaders, project managers and those who are considering becoming a professional Scrum Master (PSM®). It includes sample lectures, downloadable sample handouts and study materials, information on Scrum and Agile methodologies and information on the PSM certification. This free course is just a sample of what the paid coursework would be like.

Time Commitment: This free Scrum Master training is about 30 minutes long.

Cost: The 30-minute training video is free. If you like what you see, you can sign up for the paid course options, which cost $52 per month, $237 annually or $457 for lifetime access to the course materials. These paid courses can help you prepare for your certification exam, but you will not be certified upon completing the course.

Course Description: In this course, you learn the fundamentals of Scrum, including terminology, managing events, working in sprints and risk management. You earn a certificate of completion at the end. While this certificate is not an official certification, the course can prepare you for your certification exam or help you determine whether you want to pursue a career as a Scrum Master.

Time Commitment: The full course takes approximately two months to complete if you spend four hours per week on it.

Cost: There is a seven-day free trial, and after that, the cost is $39 per month. Since Coursera estimates that it takes two months to complete the exam, you would likely not complete the entire course within the free seven-day trial period. However, you may learn enough to help you determine if you want to become a certified Scrum Master.

Course Description: This is not specifically a Scrum Master course. It’s a course on Agile methodology, including Scrum. Scrum is one framework that follows Agile principles, and the course touches on Scrum, along with other Agile fundamentals.

Time Commitment: This course is 13 hours.

Cost: You can access the full course at no charge, but you will not receive a certificate of completion with the free option. If you want to earn a certificate of completion, you can purchase the course for $49. This certificate of completion is not a Scrum Master certification.

Course Description: This course is an introduction to the foundational principles of Scrum. It provides students with a basic understanding of the Scrum framework. It is not a Scrum Master certification course.

Time Commitment: This is a five-hour virtual training course.

Cost: This initial course is free and may be followed up with a more intensive, two-day Scrum Fundamentals Certified™ course. The fee for this course is $450, which covers study materials and the exam fee.

Course Description: This course focuses on the basic fundamentals of Agile and Scrum. It covers how to use Agile and Scrum principles in real-world situations, and it prepares you to take the foundational certification in Agile Scrum™ (FCAS) exam.

Time Commitment: This course comprises 2.5 hours of training videos.

Cost: In this case, the actual test is offered free with the purchase of the FCAS course, which costs around $20. Upon completion of the paid course, you will receive a certificate of completion.

Course Description: This course introduces the Scrum Body of Knowledge®, which provides information on the Scrum framework, Scrum principles and the phases of the Scrum process.

Time Commitment: This course consists of 58 minutes of video lectures.

Cost: This brief introduction is free, but it does not provide certification or a certificate of completion. This free training offers insight into what you would find in one of Udemy’s more comprehensive paid courses. If you choose to take a paid course, you will receive a certificate of completion. Paid courses range from $17 to $189.

Course Description: This course focuses on Agile fundamentals, touching on the traditional Waterfall process and Scrum. It is not a Scrum Master certification class, and it does not prepare you to take a Scrum Master exam, but it may provide you with the insight you need to make a decision about moving forward with a Scrum Master certification.

Time Commitment: This course includes two hours and 39 minutes of training.

Cost: If you sign up for this course, you’ll have a 10-day free trial period. After that, the cost is $29 per month.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.