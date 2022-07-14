Freddie Mac Says Mortgage Rates are Climbing Yet Again

Mortgage rates are on the rise again. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 5.51%, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly benchmark rate survey.

The increase curbs a two-week slide for the 30-year rate, which dropped by half a percentage point during that time. And it puts a little more pressure on homebuyers already contending with higher mortgage payments and lower buying power.

“With rates the highest in over a decade, home prices at escalated levels, and inflation continuing to impact consumers, affordability remains the main obstacle to homeownership for many Americans,” Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement.

Other loan types are also higher this week. The rate on a 15-year fixed-rate loan is averaging 4.67%, an increase of 0.22 percentage points. Meanwhile, the average rate for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage is up 0.16 percentage points to 4.35%.

What’s next for mortgage rates?

This week’s rate increase could signal the start of yet another upward trend in rates.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its report on consumer prices for June, showing an increase of 1.3% between May and June. Compared to a year ago, prices have increased by 9.1%, the largest year-over-year increase since November of 1981.

Some experts are now anticipating much more aggressive action on the part of the Federal Reserve to bring consumer prices down. While an increase of 0.75 percentage points in the federal funds rate is widely expected to be announced at the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting in late July, some experts are now raising the possibility of a 1 percentage point increase. If this happens, mortgage rates will likely see another big jump.

“The Fed may be forced to raise interest rates even more aggressively than planned—even with the rising possibility of a recession on the horizon,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. “The mortgage market had already factored in several additional rounds of the Fed’s rate hike but may have to adjust a bit higher based on today’s uncomfortable inflation rate.”

The housing market cooldown continues

Slowing home sales, lower mortgage application volume, and rapidly increasing inventory are all signs of a housing market slowdown.

Despite the uptick in current mortgage rates, the market is slowly shifting away from sellers and is becoming more in favor of buyers. Falling demand and increased housing supply mean buyers don’t have to compete as intensely and can take longer to find the right property for their situation — instead of being forced to buy a home because it was the only one available.

As a result, sellers are having to adapt to the shift. Many cities where homes were receiving multiple offers and selling well above the asking price are no longer the hotspots they were during the pandemic, Sheharyar Bokarhi, senior economist at the real estate brokerage Redfin, said in a recent press release.

“Sellers are adjusting their expectations in real-time as they realize they may not get the price their neighbors got two months ago,” Bokarhi said.

In Boise, Idaho, more than 60% of homes on the market saw a price reduction in June, according to the Redfin report, the largest share among the 97 metro areas surveyed. Denver and Salt Lake City, for their part, are seeing more than 50% of homes for sale slide in asking price.

