FRBA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Bank (Symbol: FRBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.47, changing hands as low as $12.44 per share. First Bank shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRBA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.59 per share, with $15.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.67.

