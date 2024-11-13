News & Insights

Frasers Logistics Issues Units for Management Fees

November 13, 2024 — 10:16 am EST

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SG:BUOU) has released an update.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has issued 4,383,605 new units to cover management fees, reflecting a strategic move in its financial management. The issuance highlights the company’s commitment to efficient capital allocation by utilizing its units as a form of payment for performance and management fees. This approach underscores the growing trend among REITs to align management interests with unit holders by tying compensation to performance.

