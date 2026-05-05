Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust H1 Distributable Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (BUOU.SI) reported first half distributable Income of S$112.0 million compared to S$113.0 million, down 1.0% from last year. Distribution per unit, in Singapore cents, was 2.95 compared to 3.00. Adjusted Net Property Income was S$167.0 million, an increase of 3.6% from last year. Revenue was S$238.9 million, up 2.8%.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 113 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$7.0 billion as at 31 March 2026, diversified across five major developed markets - Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

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