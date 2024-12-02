Frasers Group Sees Stake Increase by Phoenix Asset Management

Frasers Group (GB:FRAS) has released an update.

Frasers Group PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure, with Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited increasing its stake to 5.15% from 4.96%. This shift follows the acquisition of assets from the merger of Aurora Investment Trust plc and Artemis Alpha Trust plc, impacting Frasers Group’s shareholder landscape.

