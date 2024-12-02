Frasers Group Sees Stake Increase by Phoenix Asset Management

Frasers Group (GB:FRAS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Frasers Group PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure, with Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited increasing its stake to 5.15% from 4.96%. This shift follows the acquisition of assets from the merger of Aurora Investment Trust plc and Artemis Alpha Trust plc, impacting Frasers Group’s shareholder landscape.
For further insights into GB:FRAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.