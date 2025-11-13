Markets

Fraport October Passenger Traffic Up

November 13, 2025 — 02:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FPRUY, FRA.DE) on Thursday reported an increase of 5.9 percent to 6.02 million passengers in October, compared with 5.68 million in the previous year.

Seat load factor increased to 83.5% from 83.4% last year.

Cargo volumes declined by 0.1 percent to 179,543 metric tons in October.

Total passenger traffic across all airports increased 8.3% year-on-year to about 18.3 million in October 2025.

On Wednesday, Fraport closed trading, 1.31% lesser at EUR 75.40 on the XETRA.

