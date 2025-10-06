Franklin's September AUM Rises on Market Gains Despite Outflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.66 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2025, which increased nearly 1% from the prior month.

The increase in the AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets, which was partially offset by preliminary long-term net outflows of $11 billion, inclusive of $13 billion long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Breakdown of BEN's September AUM Based on Asset Class

Franklin recorded equity assets of $685.9 billion, which increased 1.9% from the previous month. Alternative AUM also increased slightly from the prior month to $262.6 billion. However, the fixed income AUM of $437.1 billion at the end of September 2025 decreased 1.3% from the prior month.

Multi-asset AUM was $194.1 billion, up 1.9% from August 2025. Additionally, the cash management balance was $78.3 billion, up 2.2% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on Franklin

September reflected continued improvement for BEN, with total AUM growth supported by positive market movements despite persistent outflows. The modest gains across equity, multi-asset, alternative, and cash management segments highlight steady progress. Moreover, Franklin’s ongoing inorganic expansion, including the Apera acquisition, is expected to further strengthen its long-term growth prospects.

BEN's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past year, BEN shares have gained 21.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

