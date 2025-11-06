Franklin's October AUM Rises 1.7% Sequentially on Market Gains

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.69 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2025, which increased 1.7% from the prior month.

The increase in the AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets and the acquisition of Apera Asset Management, which was partially offset by preliminary long-term net outflows of $2 billion, inclusive of $4 billion long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Breakdown of BEN's October AUM Based on Asset Class

Franklin recorded equity assets of $697.5 billion, which increased 1.6% from the previous month. Alternative AUM also increased 2.2% from the prior month to $269.7 billion. However, the fixed income AUM of $437.1 billion at the end of October 2025 decreased slightly from the prior month.

Multi-asset AUM was $196.4 billion, up 1.3% from September 2025. Additionally, the cash management balance was $88.1 billion, up 12.2% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on Franklin

October reflected continued improvement for BEN, with total AUM growth supported by positive market movements and the Apera Asset Management acquisition, despite persistent outflows. The modest gains across equity, multi-asset, alternative, and cash management segments highlight steady progress. Moreover, Franklin’s ongoing inorganic expansion is expected to strengthen its long-term growth prospects further.

BEN's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past year, BEN shares have gained 7.8% against the industry’s decline of 10.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

Two stocks, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days.

Over the past year, shares of AB and VCTR have risen 6.1% and 5.8%, respectively.

