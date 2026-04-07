Franklin's March AUM Declines 3.1% Sequentially Despite Net Inflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.68 trillion as of March 31, 2026, which decreased 3.1% from the prior month.

The decline in the AUM balance was due to the impact of negative markets, partially offset by preliminary long-term net inflows of $5 billion, inclusive of $1 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Breakdown of BEN's March AUM Based on Asset Class

Franklin recorded equity assets of $669.6 billion, which decreased 7.2% from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $433.9 billion at the end of March 2026 also decreased 2.3% from the prior month. Alternative AUM declined 1% from the prior month to $280 billion.

Multi-asset AUM was $208.7 billion, down nearly 1% from February 2026. However, the cash management balance was $87.8 billion, up 8.5% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on Franklin

March reflected a decline for BEN, with total AUM pressured by unfavorable markets performance. Equity, fixed income, and alternative assets recorded declines, while multi-asset AUM also edged lower. Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to expand into asset classes with strong client demand, along with its regional distribution model and continued strategic acquisitions, are likely to support AUM growth over time.

BEN's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past year, BEN shares have gained 40.5%, significantly outperforming the industry’s growth of 3.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

Two stocks, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days.

Over the past year, shares of TROW and VCTR have risen 11.3% and 22.5%, respectively.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.