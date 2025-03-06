Franklin's February AUM Balance Declines Sequentially on Net Outflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.58 trillion as of Feb. 28, 2025. This reflected a marginal decrease from the prior month.

The decline in the AUM balance was due to the impacts of positive markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows of $10 billion, including the previously disclosed $10 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Breakdown of BEN’s AUM Based on Asset Class

BEN recorded equity assets of $623.4 billion, which fell 2% from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $455.6 billion at the end of February 2025 declined marginally from the prior month. Likewise, alternative AUM decreased marginally to $249.3 billion from the prior month.

Multi-asset AUM was $179.9 billion, which rose 1.8% from January 2025. Similarly, the cash management balance was $68.8 billion, up 11.1% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on BEN

February was challenging for Franklin due to fewer days and long-term net outflows. Nonetheless, increased cash management and multi-asset AUM, along with BEN’s efforts to grow inorganically, supported its financials.



Over the past six months, BEN shares have gained 3.1% compared with the industry’s 9% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR will release their February AUM results in the upcoming days. AB & VCTR carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VCTR’s 2025 earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the past week. The company’s shares have risen 15.4% in the past six months.



The consensus estimate for AB’s 2025 earnings has been revised marginally upward over the past week. The company’s stock has witnessed a 14.6% rise in the past six months.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.