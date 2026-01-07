Franklin's December AUM Balance Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.68 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2025, which increased slightly from the prior month.

The company’s AUM balance reflected long-term net inflows of $28 billion, including reinvested distributions of $26 billion, partially offset by $1 billion of net outflows at Western Asset Management, along with the impact of net market, distributions, and other.

Breakdown of BEN's December AUM Based on Asset Class

Franklin recorded equity assets of $696.7 billion, which increased marginally from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $437 billion at the end of December 2025 also increased slightly from the prior month. Alternative AUM rose nearly 1% from the prior month to $272 billion.

Multi-asset AUM was $200 billion, up 1.2% from November 2025. Additionally, the cash management balance was $76.5 billion, up slightly from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on Franklin

December showed improvement for BEN, with total AUM growth supported by long-term net inflows, including reinvested distributions, partially offset by outflows at Western Asset Management. Equity, fixed income and alternative assets recorded modest gains, while multi-asset and cash balances also increased. The firm’s strategic initiatives and partnerships continue to support long-term growth despite near-term flow fluctuations.

BEN's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, BEN shares have gained 2.5% against the industry’s decline of 6.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

Two stocks, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days.

Over the past six months, shares of TROW and VCTR have risen 5.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

