Franklin's August AUM Rises on Market Gains Despite Outflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.64 trillion as of Aug. 31, 2025, which increased 1.7% from the prior month.

The increase in the AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets, which was partially offset by preliminary long-term net outflows of $3 billion, including the funding of a $6 billion fixed income mandate. The figure also reflects $7 billion long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Breakdown of BEN's August AUM Based on Asset Class

Franklin recorded equity assets of $673 billion, which increased 1.6% from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $442.7 billion at the end of August 2025 increased marginally from the prior month. Alternative AUM also increased slightly from the prior month to $260.9 billion.

Multi-asset AUM was $189.6 billion, up 2.6% from July 2025. Additionally, the cash management balance was $78.7 billion, up 9.3% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on Franklin

August showed improvement for BEN, with total AUM growth driven by positive markets despite net outflows. The modest gains across equity, multi-asset, alternative, and cash management segments highlight steady progress. Further, Franklin’s inorganic expansion efforts continue to support its financials.

BEN's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, BEN shares have gained 24.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 15.2%.



Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

