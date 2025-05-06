Franklin's April AUM Balance Declines Sequentially on Net Outflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.53 trillion as of April 30, 2025, which decreased marginally from the prior month.

The decline in the AUM balance was due to the impact of preliminary long-term net outflows of $10 billion, inclusive of $10 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management, partially offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange.

Breakdown of BEN’s AUM Based on Asset Class

Franklin recorded equity assets of $597.3 billion, which fell slightly from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $439.5 billion at the end of April 2025 declined 1.5% from the prior month. Alternative AUM increased marginally to $253.8 billion from the prior month.



Multi-asset AUM was $174.2 billion, which fell nearly 1% from March 2025. However, the cash management balance was $70 billion, up 1.6% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on Franklin

April continued to be challenging for BEN due to long-term net outflows. Nonetheless, improvement in alternative AUM and cash management balance, along with Franklin’s efforts to grow inorganically, will keep supporting its financials.

BEN’s Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, BEN shares have plunged 2.9% compared with the industry’s 14% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Two other stocks, ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. AB and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days. AB shares have risen 36.9% in the past year, while VCTR shares have gained 16.6% in the past year.

