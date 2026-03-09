Franklin Street Properties Corp. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$7.32 million

The company's earnings totaled -$7.32 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$8.53 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $26.04 million from $28.38 million last year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$7.32 Mln. vs. -$8.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.07 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $26.04 Mln vs. $28.38 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.