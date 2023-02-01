Franklin Resources Increases Position in Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.48MM shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). This represents 13.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 10.07MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.63% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Platinum Group Metals is $3.71. The forecasts range from a low of $2.30 to a high of $6.49. The average price target represents an increase of 127.63% from its latest reported closing price of $1.63.

The projected annual EPS is $-0.06.

Fund Sentiment

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Platinum Group Metals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PLG is 0.0181%, an increase of 24.4451%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 14,922K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,042,787 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,628 shares, representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 5,477.12% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 900,000 shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cqs holds 883,365 shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 437,969 shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339,711 shares, representing an increase of 22.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 77.94% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 357,778 shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354,400 shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 35.22% over the last quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is a mining company focused on the production of platinum and palladium. Our projects are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, surrounded by 70% of the world’s platinum production.

