Franklin Resources Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $255.5 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $163.6 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Franklin Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $378.4 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 103011.1% to $2.32 billion from $2.25 million last year.

Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $255.5 Mln. vs. $163.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $2.32 Bln vs. $2.25 Mln last year.

