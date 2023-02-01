Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in SiTime (SITM)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.17MM shares of SiTime Corp (SITM). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.53MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.89% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiTime is $120.87. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.89% from its latest reported closing price of $115.23.

The projected annual revenue for SiTime is $244MM, a decrease of 18.19%. The projected annual EPS is $1.97, a decrease of 8.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SITM is 0.1787%, a decrease of 28.1392%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 19,207K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 690,841 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428,528 shares, representing an increase of 37.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 69.91% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 611,837 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343,774 shares, representing an increase of 43.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 488,132 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359,436 shares, representing an increase of 26.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 27.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 468,975 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447,780 shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 49.17% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 454,342 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409,759 shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 12.20% over the last quarter.

SiTime Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Its programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

