Franklin Resources Closes Acquisition Of Apera Asset Management

October 03, 2025 — 09:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), an investment management company, said on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Apera Asset Management, a private credit firm with over EUR 5 billion in assets under management, or AUM.

With this, Franklin's global alternative credit AUM grows to over $90 billion, and the firm's total alternative asset strategies now stand at around $270 billion in aggregate.

"Apera complements Franklin Templeton's existing global alternative credit offerings, alongside and as part of Benefit Street Partners in the U.S. and Alcentra in Europe, further diversifying the firm's geographic exposure and capabilities within the private credit asset class," Franklin said.

Founded in 2016, Apera provides senior secured private capital solutions to private equity-backed companies in Western Europe.

