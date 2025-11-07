Franklin Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, AUM Rises Sequentially

Franklin Resources Inc. BEN reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30) adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents per share. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with 59 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

BEN’s results benefited from higher revenues and an improved assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, lower expenses were also encouraging.

The results include certain items. After considering those, net income (GAAP basis) was $117.6 million against a net loss of $84.7 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $109.5 million.

For fiscal 2025, adjusted earnings per share were $2.22 compared with $2.39 in the prior-year quarter.

Franklin’s Revenues Rise & Expenses Decline Y/Y

For fiscal 2025, total operating revenues increased 3.4% year over year to $8.77 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.55 billion.

Total operating revenues increased 5.9% year over year to $2.34 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. The rise was due to an increase in all the components. Further, the reported figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion.

Investment management fees rose 5.8% year over year to $1.87 billion. We projected the same to be $1.62 billion. Sales and distribution fees increased 3.9% year over year to $382.4 million. We projected the metric to be $336.3 million. Shareholder-servicing fees rose 18.2% on a year-over-year basis to $79.2 million. We projected the metric to be $65.6 million. Other revenues increased 40% year over year to $14.0 million.

Total operating expenses decreased 4.4% year over year to $2.26 billion. The decline was due to a decrease in information systems and technology costs, occupancy costs, amortization of intangible assets, and impairment of intangible assets. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $1.88 billion.

Franklin reported an operating margin of 3.6% against the operating margin of negative 6.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Franklin’s AUM Rises

As of Sept. 30, 2025, total AUM was $1.66 trillion, up 3.1% sequentially. We projected the same to be $1.69 trillion.

Franklin’s long-term net outflows were $11.9 billion in the reported quarter.

The average AUM was $1.63 trillion, which increased 4.3% on a sequential basis. We had projected an average AUM of $1.65 trillion.

Franklin’s Capital Position

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and investments were $6.7 billion, while total stockholders' equity was $13.0 billion.

Franklin’s Capital Distribution

In the reported quarter, Franklin repurchased 2.6 million shares for $67.1 million.

Our View on Franklin

Franklin’s rising AUM, improved revenues and disciplined expense management reflect steady operational progress. Its efforts to diversify business through acquisitions and strengthen its distribution platform continue to support long-term growth. However, persistent net outflows may weigh on near-term performance.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Lazard Inc.’s LAZ third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. This compared favorably with earnings of 38 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

LAZ’s results were positively impacted by increases in revenues in the financial advisory and asset management, and corporate sectors. A rise in the assets under management balances was another positive. However, elevated operating expenses acted as a spoilsport.

BlackRock’s BLK third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $11.55 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.25. The figure reflects a marginal rise from the year-ago quarter.

Results benefited from a rise in revenues. The AUM balance witnessed robust growth, reaching a record high of $13.46 trillion, driven by net inflows. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind for BLK.

