Franklin to Integrate Wamco Amid SEC Investigation & Heavy Outflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN will start to integrate parts of its Western Asset Management Co. (“Wamco”) unit into its larger operations, per a Bloomberg report. This decision follows an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into Ken Leech, the former lead bond manager at Wamco.



In August 2024, BEN replaced Ken Leech, who was serving as the co-chief investment officer (CIO) of its Wamco unit. This was done after the CIO had taken a leave of absence after getting a Wells Notice from the SEC.

Franklin to Cut Jobs Amid Wamco’s Integration Efforts

Franklin’s CEO Jenny Johnson and Wamco CEO Jim Hirschmann informed the staff that the parent company will be merging Wamco's middle office into its larger organization. According to sources familiar with the matter, there would be job cuts in Wamco as part of the integration process.



On the fourth-quarterearnings callon Nov. 4, 2024, Johnson noted that BEN is working with Wamco’s management team “to explore ways to assist Western Asset, including adjustments to economic arrangements, operational and revenue synergies.”



Wamco became part of Franklin through the latter’s acquisition of Legg Mason in 2020. At that time, both firms agreed that Wamco would retain most of its revenues. Also, the firms agreed to hold off full integration for five years and proceeded with integrating only basic marketing and distribution activities.



However, the current changes suggest that Franklin is now going to be actively involved in Wamco's functioning as the bond manager starts facing extreme challenges.

BEN’s Wamco Struggles Over Outflows and SEC Probe

Wamco has been struggling with constant outflows and employee departures in recent years, which worsened following the revelation of the SEC investigation into Leech's trading activities. The firm lost more than $50 billion as the pension funds and other clients withdrew their investments.



Even before the SEC investigation, Wamco was dealing with client redemptions for several years due to underwhelming performance. This also resulted in senior employee departures.

Will BEN’s Integration Steer Wamco Toward Recovery?

As Wamco struggles with mounting legal and outflow-related challenges, Franklin's strategic intervention to offer support is being eagerly monitored by the market players. The coming months will reveal if this move marks a turnaround for Wamco or further increases its struggles.

BEN’s Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of BEN have plunged 10.7% against the industry’s 25.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Finance Firms Facing Legal Battles

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s TD U.S. broker-dealer unit, TD Securities USA, agreed to pay more than $20 million in a settlement with U.S. authorities over allegations of manipulations of the U.S. Treasuries market. TD will pay a $12.5 million criminal penalty to settle civil investigations by the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.



Additionally, roughly $9.5 million criminal fine has been levied on the bank per the agreement. Further, TD has committed to pay $4.7 million to compensate victims and $1.4 million in forfeiture.



A proposed order has been filed by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against Navient Corporation NAVI, according to which the student loan servicer will be permanently banned from servicing federal direct loans and directly servicing or acquiring most loans under the Federal Family Education Loan Program.



NAVI will have to pay $120 million for years of student lending failures, which includes $100 million in restitution and a $20-million civil penalty.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navient Corporation (NAVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.