Franklin Electric Names Jennifer Wolfenbarger CFO, Daniela Williams CHRO

July 08, 2025 — 12:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE), a producer of systems and components for the movement of water and energy, announced the appointment of Jennifer Wolfenbarger as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer.

Separately, the company announced that Daniela Williams will join its executive leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer or CHRO, reporting to the CEO.

Wolfenbarger has served in divisional CFO roles at some of the country's manufacturing companies, including Caterpillar, Stryker and most recently Owens Corning.

Further, Williams joins Franklin Electric with experience at top automotive supply and manufacturing companies, including at automotive technology firm Visteon Corp.

